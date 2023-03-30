NYPD’s Real-Life Occult Squad Inspires Cinedigm

Indie-streamer Cinedigm will bring a new scripted audio series, Demon Squad, to horror fans in the fall of 2023. The weekly, 12-episode series is based on the true story of the NYPD’s occult task force.

Demon Squad is set in 1973 New York City, where a team of misfit cops is formed to handle supposed supernatural cases in a PR stunt, but the team actually starts solving real supernatural crimes.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Tony to bring these amazing but absolutely true supernatural cases to life via the newest fiction series being added to our growing podcast network,” said Tom Owen, Managing Director, Bloody Disgusting/Cinedigm. “Horror and true crime are two genres that we – like the fans of these genres– are passionate about, and Demon Squad has elements of both, making it the best of both worlds. We can’t wait to explore these cases through premium, audio storytelling.”