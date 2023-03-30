Libsyn’s New Chairman Has Strong Digital Background

Podcasting platform Libsyn announced the appointment of Patrick Dolan as Chairman of the Board on Wednesday. Dolan has served on Libsyn’s Board of Directors since November 2021. As the previous President and COO of the Interactive Advertising Bureau, he led the organization through a period of significant growth.

Before joining the Libsyn Board of Directors, Dolan served as the Director of International Finance and later as Director of Business Operations at DoubleClick. He has also held executive roles at The Locomotion Channel and the Open Society Institute.

“Patrick’s leadership track record at the IAB and his wealth of digital media expertise has been invaluable to Libsyn since joining our board,” said Libsyn CEO Bradley Tirpak. “As our new Chairman of the Board, I’m confident that Patrick will help further drive our global growth agenda as the premier destination for creators across their entire podcasting journey and the leading direct and programmatic advertising marketplace.”