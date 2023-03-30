Court Issues Ruling In BMI v. Live Nation Dispute

As lawmakers investigate Live Nation over high ticket fees and surcharges, the event promoter and venue operator has taken a loss in court. The Southern District of New York has ruled in favor of BMI in a rate court dispute between the music right manager and Live Nation, AEG, and the North American Concert Promoters Association.
As a result of this decision, BMI affiliates will receive a concert pay rate that is 138% higher than the previous historical rate. Additionally, the court has ruled that this new rate will be applied to a wider revenue base that reflects revenue from tickets sold on the secondary market, service fees received by promoters, and revenue from box suites and VIP packages.