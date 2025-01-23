Norfolk’s FM99 Is Ready To Rumble Through 2027

Rick Rumble, host of Rumble in the Morning on FM99 (WNOR) in Norfolk, has signed a contract extension with Saga Communications. Rumble, who celebrates 30 years with the station this September, will remain on the station through 2027.

WNOR General Manager Carol Commander said, “As a long-time listener and huge fan of Rick Rumble, I’m thrilled we’ll have the pleasure of hearing him on our airwaves for at least two more years! Rick’s comedic talents, service to our community, and passion for our area and our listeners are unmatched.”

Operations Manager Mike Back added, “Working with Rick has been an absolute pleasure. He is a rare combination of talent, creativity, dedication, professionalism, and leadership. He is a legend.”

Reflecting on his three-decade tenure, Rumble joked, “I’ve been here how long? Truly a privilege to have shared the last 30 years with some of the brightest in our business at media’s best-run company, Saga Communications.”