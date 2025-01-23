‘America at Night with Rich Valdés’ Goes Live In New Timeslot

Cumulus Media’s Westwood One has announced a significant expansion for the nationally syndicated talk show America at Night with Rich Valdés. The program will now air live each weeknight and shift an hour earlier as the program adds 25 new affiliates.

New stations airing the show include WMAL in Washington, DC, KSEV-AM in Houston, and KKAT-AM in Salt Lake City. America at Night, which debuted in 2023, blends news, entertainment, interviews, and pop culture in conversations with politicians, influencers, and entertainers. The show also includes the Open Phone America segment, which allows listeners to share their own perspectives.

Valdés previously served as associate producer and guest host for The Mark Levin Show. Since 2019, he has hosted the podcast This is America with Rich Valdés, focusing on politics, culture, and current events. Valdés also has a background in public service, having worked in New Jersey Governor Chris Christie’s administration.

Rich Valdés commented, “Thank you, Jesus! I’m super excited to be on all of these new stations in great cities, and welcome all of our new listeners to join our live late-night national town hall conversation and encourage them to call in on Open Phone across America.”