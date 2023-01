Conservative commentator Rich Valdés will now be syndicated by Cumulus’ Westwood One in the 10PM to 1AM time slot. He’s also getting a new podcast.

The Cumulus Podcast Network has also launched the podcast Rich Valdés America at Night, which provides on-demand access to Valdés daily content following the live over-the-air show. And Valdés’ current podcast, This is America with Rich Valdés, moves to the Cumulus Podcast Network and will publish each Friday.