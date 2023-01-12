KDKA Wins World Radio Day Award

The Academy of Radio Arts and Sciences of America has announced that KDKA News Radio in Pittsburgh is the recipient of the 2023 World Radio Day Award.

The news/talk station is owned by Audacy.

This special recognition commemorates World Radio Day, celebrated annually on February 13th in commemoration of the birth of United Nations Radio in 1946. This official international day was proclaimed in 2011 by the 36th UNESCO General Conference and adopted by the 67th United Nations General Assembly, in 2012, at the proposal of the Kingdom of Spain.

It is the fourth annual award given to a USA radio station. The 2023 Radio Day Award honors the station that exemplifies the best attributes of the radio industry. Recipients may be large or small, commercial or non-commercial, located in any market, and broadcasting in any language. The jury looks for stations that demonstrate ideals of localism, audience reach, community service, effective use of new digital platforms, diversity in program content and staffing, as well as financial and ratings success.

KDKA News Radio, recognized as the oldest licensed radio station in America, was preceded by Audacy sister station 1010 WINS in New York, who received the award last year. Previous winners include WRHU at Hofstra University on Long Island and the inaugural winner WTOP/Washington, DC.

“This distinguished honor underscores not only KDKA’s unwavering commitment to delivering premier news coverage to the Pittsburgh communities, but the individuals who work tirelessly each and every day to make it happen,” said Michael Spacciapolli, Senior Vice President and Market Manager, Audacy Pittsburgh. “We’re proud to join the list of iconic heritage brands that represent the very best the radio industry has to offer.”

Jurors included representatives of Fletcher Heald & Hildreth, Radio Ink, The Weiss Agency, Talkers Magazine, McVay Media Consulting, Audacy and Radio World.