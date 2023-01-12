Cumulus Dallas Shows What Only Radio Can Do

Cumulus Media’s Dallas radio cluster raised $2.3 million for DFW Metroplex charities during 2022, $500,000 more than 2021.

In Dallas, Cumulus owns six stations including: KPLX-FM, WBAP-AM, KTCK-FM, KLIF-FM, KSCS-FM and KLIF-AM.

Dan Bennett, Regional Vice President, Cumulus Media-Dallas/Houston, said: “Serving our Dallas- Fort Worth community with help for charities that really need it has always been our goal. Our staff and listeners combined efforts this past year for a historic amount of money raised of almost $2.3 million. Our staff and listeners deserve all the credit.”

Among the many local non-profit organizations that benefited from successful Cumulus Dallas radio station promotions, radiothons, events, and fund drives in 2022 are:

Cook Children’s Medical Center/Children’s Miracle Network

Austin Street Center

Denton State Supported Living Center

Special Olympics Texas

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Arts Academy of Dallas

Charles E. Nash Elementary School of Fort Worth

Cornerstone Clothes Closet

The Senior Source

At Last! Urban Boarding

Hope Supply Co.