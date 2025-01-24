Blast From The Past: Chick Pallotta, 1964

Happy Friday! This week’s Radio Ink Blast From The Past comes from Chick Pallotta, featuring a famous face from New York City’s WMCA radio.

Then 17-year-old Chick Pallotta – aka Francis Chick Powers – shared the stage at a WMCA “record hop” in Our Lady of Grace Church Auditorium in Brooklyn with original WMCA radio “Good Guy” Jack Spector in 1964.

Pollotta would go on to become the creator, executive producer and host of the nationally syndicated radio series The Inside Stories Behind The Christmas Songs, featuring legendary songwriters who explain how their classic holiday hits originated.

Thanks, Chick! We love sharing your broadcast memories at the end of every week – we even share the best in our print edition every month – and we want to see more! Carts, Reel-to-Reel Machines, and Turntables in your pictures are highly encouraged.

Send your Blast From The Past story and photo to our Online Editor Cameron Coats for your chance to be featured in Radio Ink.