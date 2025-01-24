BFOA Lombardo Golf Tournament to Kick Off NAB Show 2025

The Broadcasters Foundation of America’s annual Philip J. Lombardo Memorial Golf Tournament will return to Las Vegas as the official kickoff to NAB Show 2025. The charity event is set for Sunday, April 6, at the historic Las Vegas Country Club, marking a change of venue from the Bali Hai Golf Club.

The day will begin with breakfast, followed by tee time in the morning. Participants will conclude the event with a luncheon and awards ceremony in the afternoon. Presented in partnership with the NAB, RAB, and the TVB, the event is a hallmark of the broadcasting industry’s commitment to community and camaraderie.

Single registrations and foursomes are available. To participate, contact BFOA President Tim McCarthy or Peter Doyle. Additional details about the event can be found on the BFOA site.

NAB Show 2025 will also feature another cornerstone BFOA event: the complimentary Leadership Breakfast on Wednesday, April 9. This event will include the presentation of the prestigious Lowry Mays Excellence in Broadcasting Award. More details about the breakfast will be announced in the coming weeks.

The Broadcasters Foundation of America continues to provide essential support to broadcasters facing hardship. Events like the Philip J. Lombardo Memorial Golf Tournament are vital to sustaining the Foundation’s mission. Over the past 15 years, the Foundation’s grant-making efforts have grown significantly, from providing $400,000 in grants in 2007 to nearly $2,000,000 in 2024.