Golden Isles Broadcasting Welcomes David Donohue as New GM

Golden Isles Broadcasting has announced the return of David Donohue to Brunswick, GA, area radio as General Manager, overseeing the group’s four stations. Donohue will assume the role on February 10, succeeding retiring General Manager Ira Rosenblatt.

Donohue, whose previous experience includes managerial roles with Beasley Media and iHeartMedia in Orlando and Brunswick, is enthusiastic about the opportunity to return to the market. “Independent, locally owned stations epitomize ‘local media’ by being hyper-focused on and committed to entertaining and super-serving the audiences and businesses in Coastal Georgia,” said Donohue.

Rosenblatt commented, “Leaving the radio stations is much easier knowing that my former competitor and friend David will follow me in the position.”

Golden Isles Broadcasting Managing Members Sanders Hickey and Eddie Esserman shared, “We are excited to have an individual of David’s enthusiasm and skill set back in town, this time on our team.”