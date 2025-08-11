Beasley Media Layoffs: PDs, Talent Let Go As Q2 Results Near

Beasley Media Group initiated broad programming layoffs on Friday, days before its Q2 earnings release, with Boston and Philadelphia among the confirmed markets affected. Early indications point to reductions across program director roles and on-air talent.

Former WDHA Program Director Terrie Carr said she was dismissed via a “one minute phone call,” adding that additional cuts are hitting colleagues in her New Jersey cluster. The scale and final scope of the reductions were not immediately clear as notifications continued through the day.

Among the highest-profile names disclosed so far is Beasley Media Group host Mike Missanelli, who returned to Philadelphia’s 97.5 The Fanatic (WPEN) for middays in August 2024 after hosting afternoons from 2008 until May 2022.

This is Beasley’s second wave of layoffs in 2025, enacting a previous reduction in force shortly before reporting Q1 results.

The broadcaster is scheduled to release its Q2 earnings on Tuesday.

In Q1, Beasley’s revenue declined 10.1% year over year, and the company posted a $2.7 million loss, compared to an $8,000 profit in Q1 2024. Digital revenue rose to 22% of total revenue, with digital operating income increasing from $100,000 to $1.9 million and margins improving from 6.1% to 17.8%.

With Q2 revenue pacing down 10% per prior management guidance, the implemented programming layoffs come as a cost measure alongside ongoing digital investment.

