Mike Missanelli Returning To Philadelphia Radio On The Fanatic

The rumors have been confirmed: veteran Philadelphia broadcaster Mike Missanelli is returning to 97.5 The Fanatic (WPEN). Missanelli will take the midday position from Bob Cooney, who was let go by the station earlier this week.

The Mike Missanelli Show will air weekdays starting August 12, joined by recent Fanatic hire Bill Colarulo. Many had speculated that Missanelli would be filling the slot, after the 30-year radio veteran announced he got an offer from the station earlier this summer on his podcast.

Missanelli spent more than 15 years hosting nights on The Fanatic until leaving in 2022. His early career included a decade as a reporter for the Philadelphia Inquirer. He also has early radio experience on WIP-AM and WMMR.

WPEN Program Director Scott Masteller commented, “I am excited to welcome Mike back to the Fanatic. I know that both previous and new listeners will be anxious to hear his insight and perspective on Philadelphia Sports.”

Beasley Media Group Philadelphia Vice President and Cluster Manager Paul Blake said, “We’re excited to welcome Mike Missanelli back to 97.5 The Fanatic. With over 25 years as an iconic sports radio talk show host, Mike’s insightful commentary and engaging style, along with his passion and expertise, make him the perfect fit to lead our station into an exciting new era.”