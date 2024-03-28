A Triple Play Raises Compass Media Networks’ Executive Roster

Compass Media Networks has elevated Robert Blum, Tyler Brewer, and Chris Kleiber to executive roles to spearhead the expansion and enhancement of its sports broadcasting division, with a focus on content creation, production, and distribution.

Robert Blum, with 12 years at the company, now serves as Vice President & General Manager of Sports, in addition to his role in Affiliate Sales for News-Talk and Sports, overseeing content, production, and distribution for Compass Media Networks’ sports sector.

Tyler Brewer, a 14-year veteran, has been named Executive Producer of Sports Programming, working from the Los Angeles studios to direct sports production in collaboration with Chris Kleiber and the broadcast team.

Chris Kleiber, with the company for 10 years, steps into the role of Senior Producer of Sports Programming, managing sports production alongside Brewer and specifically handling local radio broadcasts for the Las Vegas Raiders.

Compass Media Networks broadcasts more than 100 major live sports events annually, including college basketball and football, NFL Sunday Doubleheaders, and full coverage of the Dallas Cowboys and Las Vegas Raiders.

Compass Media Networks CEO and Founder Peter Kosann said, “For over 16 years, Compass Media Networks has set a standard of excellence for national play-by-play sports with Chris, Rob, and Tyler playing a vital part in our success. It is our pleasure to give these three talented executives their day in the sun, knowing that they will continue to work incredibly hard to carry on this tradition of excellence.”