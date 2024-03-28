Binnie Media Names New COO and Programming EVP

New Hampshire-based Binnie Media, under the leadership of President and CEO Massimo Rosati, has announced two significant promotions within its team.

Faith Francis has been elevated from Executive Vice President of Sales to Chief Operating Officer. Heath Cole has advanced from Vice President of Programming to Executive Vice President of Programming and Operations.

Binnie Media is the largest privately owned and locally operated media company in Maine and New Hampshire. Since 2012, Binnie Media has operated radio stations in both states, including The Pulse of NH News Talk Radio Network, 105.5 JYY, The Bone, Wolf Brands, 99.3 The Wave, and Frank FM.

The company’s operations are based out of the award-winning Binnie Media Center in Concord, NH, a facility that hosts many of its New Hampshire radio stations.

Rosati commented, “Both Faith and Heath have been crucial to our success in key areas of the business, and this will give them the ability to affect change on a broader scale. We have a profitable, vibrant business and great culture at Binnie Media, allowing people to have flexibility with accountability, and allow long-term employees the opportunity to be promoted from within.”