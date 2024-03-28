Central California Radio Legend Joey Mitchell Dead At 77

Sacramento has lost a local radio legend with the death of Joey Mitchell at the age of 77. Mitchell spent 51 years on-air in California’s Central Valley at stations like 1140 KRAK Country, Cool Oldies 101.1, and 101.5 KHITS. He retired in March 2021.

Mitchell’s close friend Jim Hall confirmed he passed away on Sunday evening, succumbing to complications from interstitial lung disease and pneumonia.

Mitchell made national news for his attempt to place a bumper sticker on Air Force One during President Bill Clinton’s visit, which led to his short arrest by the U.S. Secret Service. He also hired Lester Holt, who would go on to become the host of the NBC Nightly News, as an intern.

A celebration of life will be organized in the future to honor Mitchell’s legacy, inviting his friends, listeners, and supporters to commemorate his contributions to Sacramento’s radio history.

Mitchell’s family has asked that donations be made to the Make A Wish foundation in his honor.