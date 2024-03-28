D.C. United Returns To The Radio With iHeart Sports DC

iHeartMedia Washington, DC has renewed its radio and streaming partnership with D.C. United, through the end of the 2024 season. The MLS club’s matches will be broadcast live on 1190 iHeart Sports DC (WTSD-AM) and WWDC-HD2 locally, as well as globally via the iHeartRadio App.

Dave Johnson, who has served as D.C. United commentator since the club’s first season in 1996, will return as the play-by-play announcer. Joining him is Bruce Murray, a former United States Men’s National Team player and area native, for analysis and commentary.

The club recently honored Johnson by renaming their Audi Field broadcast booth in his honor.

iHeartMedia Washington DC & Baltimore Region President Aaron Hyland said, “We are looking forward to delivering the live action and excitement of D.C. United soccer to fans in the DMV and beyond utilizing iHeartMedia’s unmatched reach in broadcast, podcast, and streaming audio.”

D.C. United President of Business Operations Danita Johnson, added, “We are looking forward to extending our partnership with iHeartMedia and continuing to provide our fans with radio broadcasts featuring D.C. United and DMV legend, Dave Johnson, alongside Bruce Murray.”