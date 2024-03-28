Minor League’s Rainiers Back On Seattle Radio On The AM Dial

Tacoma Rainiers games are making a comeback to radio for the first time since 2019. Hubbard Broadcasting’s KIXI-AM will host play-by-play for the season. The Adult Standards station broadcasting from Mercer Island will simulcast game coverage on KRWM-HD2.

The Rainiers were previously broadcast on iHeartMedia Seattle’s KHHO-AM, which now carries the Black Information Network.

Mike Curto will continue to call games. Fans can also tune in through the KIXI radio app and the Rainiers’ website. Pre-game coverage begins 15 minutes before first pitch and the post-game show runs 15 minutes after, beginning immediately following the final out.

KIXI, also the Western Washington radio home for Gonzaga basketball, faces a scheduling conflict on opening night due to the team’s NCAA Sweet 16 game. As a result, the Rainiers’ season opener will join in progress during the first or second inning, following the basketball postgame show. However, the full game will be live-streamed, starting with the Tacoma Rainiers Pregame Show at 7.

Curto commented, “We are very happy to return to the AM dial for the first time since the 2019 season. We’re hoping that this will be a big improvement for those of you who enjoy listening to the games. Make 880 AM a preset in your car right now!”