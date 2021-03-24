NPR’s New Public Funding Defender

National Public Radio has named Marta McLellan Ross to lead NPR’s Policy and Representation team. Every year when national budget negotiations begin in Washington, public funding always seems to an item some representatives want to eliminate. NPR’s Policy and Representation team defends the public funding that supports the public radio network.

“I am honored to join NPR and contribute to its public media mission. Growing up in a military family, studying in Alabama and Massachusetts, and now working in our nation’s Capital, I have always been drawn to NPR’s coverage of the nuances of the American story,” added McLellan Ross. “NPR’s role is even more important now in fostering national dialogue and understanding. As a member of the NPR team, it will be a privilege to support public radio’s policy priorities and Member stations in explaining their service to and impact in local communities across the United States.”

In her most recent role as Director of Legislative Affairs at the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) McLellan Ross has been representing DLA to Members of Congress and their staff. Prior to joining DLA, she was the Acting Director of Congressional Affairs at the U.S. Agency for Global Media (USAGM). She served at USAGM for three years, advising on legislative strategy, leading preparation for Congressional hearings, and directing responses to Congressional oversight. In addition to her legislative experience, McLellan Ross has an extensive background in East Asian security policy, and spent many years working as an analyst and policy advisor in that field. She is a 2001 Harry S. Truman Scholar, awarded for her commitment to a career in public service.