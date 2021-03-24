Loesch Says She’s Ready To Replace Rush

While Premiere plans to keep the Rush Limbaugh brand on the radio with rotating guests hosts, some companies and hosts are ready to move into that 12P-3P time slot. Dana Loecsh, syndicated by Radio America, is one of those hosts.

Promoting her new multi-year deal with Radio America, Loesch told Axios she’s ready to make a move to take over the three hours Rush ruled for three decades. “I do feel that I’m well-positioned to fill the void. I’ve been in this slot for years and if there’s any program positioned to do it, it’s mine.”

The Dana Show is currently heard on nearly 200 stations.

“We’re excited to continue the explosive growth that Dana’s show has enjoyed over the last few years,” said Mike Paradiso, COO “Dana has done what few hosts have been able to do, expand the talk format’s audience to make it younger, while still performing very well with the core talk demo. We think she’s uniquely qualified to lead the way during this transitional time in the format.”