Video and Audio Producer – Radio

Smarter, Faster, and as always – First. That’s our philosophy. Bloomberg Media empowers global business leaders with breaking news, expert opinion and proprietary data distributed on every platform, across every time zone. Like our products and solutions- our teams are agile, dynamic, and innovative. We work hard, and we work fast – while keeping up the quality and accuracy for which we’re known. It’s what keeps us inventing and reinventing, all the time. Our culture is wide open, just like our spaces. We challenge each other. And through our countless volunteer projects, we help bring out the best in our communities as around us, too. You can do amazing work here. Work you couldn’t do anywhere else. It’s up to you to make it happen.

Bloomberg LP has built a significant media business spanning television, digital, magazine, audio and live event platforms across the globe. In the midst of a historic time in the media industry, Bloomberg Media is setting out to become the indispensable source of information for the world’s most influential business leaders.

Bloomberg Radio has a rare opportunity for a motivated, hardworking Producer to contribute to it’s video and audio platforms from New York. In this full-time position, the Producer will lead our coverage by switching live video, creating graphics, editing video, operating a live audio console, mixing and editing digital audio, and line-producing live news programs. This position is an integral part of creating and executing live audio and video content for Bloomberg Radio’s live and on-demand programming. Candidates for this opening should have extensive experience in live audio and video storytelling, strong editorial news judgment, commitment to detail and the ability to make quick decisions in a fast-paced setting.

This person will demonstrate a creative approach to tasks, have a robust work ethic and strong multitasking skills.

WE’LL TRUST YOU TO:

create graphics and edit video for use in live programming

switch live video feeds in a fast-paced environment

edit video clips for on-demand viewing on social media

operate an audio console during live programming

route and monitor audio feeds for multiple platforms

assist talent and producers during live programming

communicate and coordinate with reporters across the newsroom

write and edit broadcast scripts

record, edit and mix audio for broadcasts and podcasts

YOU’LL NEED TO HAVE:

Bachelor’s degree

3-5+ years of broadcast and/or live news production experience

strong editorial and production skills

knowledge of Adobe Premiere and Abode Audition editing software

familiarity running a broadcast audio console

proficiency with audio signal flow, routing audio and mixing multiple audio sources

proficiency with newsroom software systems and agility with Windows

experience with social media tools

ability to work under pressure with tight deadlines

flexibility to adjust working schedule as business needs require

IF THIS SOUNDS LIKE YOU:

Apply if you think we’re a good match. We’ll get in touch to let you know that the next steps are, but in the meantime feel free to have a look at: https://www.bloomberg.com/company/careers/working-here/media/?tactic-page=588594

Bloomberg is an equal opportunity employer and we value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of age, ancestry, color, gender identity or expression, genetic predisposition or carrier status, marital status, national or ethnic origin, race, religion or belief, sex, sexual orientation, sexual and other reproductive health decisions, parental or caring status, physical or mental disability, pregnancy or maternity/parental leave, protected veteran status, status as a victim of domestic violence, or any other classification protected by applicable law.

Bloomberg provides reasonable adjustment/accommodation to qualified individuals with disabilities. Please tell us if you require a reasonable adjustment/accommodation to apply for a job or to perform your job. Examples of reasonable adjustment/accommodation include but are not limited to making a change to the application process or work procedures, providing documents in an alternate format, using a sign language interpreter, or using specialized equipment. If you would prefer to discuss this confidentially, please email [email protected] (Americas), [email protected] (Europe, the Middle East and Africa), or [email protected] (Asia-Pacific), based on the region you are submitting an application for.

Salary Range: 80,000 – 110,000 USD Annually + Benefits + Bonus

The referenced salary range is based on the Company’s good faith belief at the time of posting. Actual compensation may vary based on factors such as geographic location, work experience, market conditions, education/training and skill level.

We offer one of the most comprehensive and generous benefits plans available and offer a range of total rewards that may include merit increases, incentive compensation [Exempt roles only], paid holidays, paid time off, medical, dental, vision, short and long term disability benefits, 401(k) +match, life insurance, and various wellness programs, among others. The Company does not provide benefits directly to contingent workers/contractors and interns.