Upstate New York’s Thunder 102 Raises Six-Figures For St. Jude

Bold Gold Media Catskills’ Thunder 102 (WDNB) held its 13th annual Country Cares for St. Jude Kids Radiothon on May 16 and 17, raising $147,135 for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. This brings the total amount raised over the years to over $750,000.

The 26-hour radiothon featured Bold Gold Media on-air personalities, committee members, sponsors, dignitaries, and special guests, including Marlo Thomas, daughter of St. Jude founder Danny Thomas.

Throughout the year, additional funds were raised through events such as the Bold Gold Open Golf Tournament, Celebrity Bartending Nights at local restaurants, a cancer awareness motorcycle ride, and the sale of SUNY Sullivan Boot Cards at various locations in Thunder Country.

Notable contributions included a $35,000 check from the Wurtsboro H.O.G. motorcycle club and a $10,000 check from Resorts World Catskills. Additionally, New York State Senator Peter Oberacker presented Bold Gold with the Empire Award for their service to the community and New York State.

Bold Gold Senior Advisor and WVOS-AM talent Paul Ciliberto stated, “This is really an example of local radio at its finest; pulling together community leaders, organizations, sponsors, and listeners for one cause. It’s a humbling experience to be a small part of it.”

Bold Gold Media NY General Manager Dawn Ciorciari added, “Raising this much money in a small market like Sullivan and the Catskills truly shows that community matters and that live local radio is stronger than ever.”