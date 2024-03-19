Veritonic Teams With Adjust For Mobile Device Measurement

Veritonic has announced a new collaboration with measurement and analytics firm Adjust. Via advanced integration, Veritonic can now enhance its audio attribution capabilities with automated and detailed in-app conversion data from mobile devices.

The new analytics measurements include installs, purchases, and subscriptions.

This development promises to bolster Veritonic’s global audio campaign analytics, facilitating improved campaign performance tracking based on performance insights derived from specific publishers and ads.

Veritonic CEO and Founder Scott Simonelli said, “We take pride in our collaborations with visionary leaders, amplifying the impact of our solutions and elevating the value delivered to our clients. This seamless integration empowers us to furnish our clients with even more comprehensive, insightful, and actionable data. It equips them to finely tune their audio campaigns, ensuring optimal results while instilling confidence in the allocation of their advertising budget across channels.”

Adjust Director of Partnerships, Americas Reggie Singh said, “We are proud to integrate with Veritonic, as they share our passion for credible, independent, and actionable data. We look forward to our data supporting Veritonic in the ongoing provision of full-funnel audio campaign measurement insights.”