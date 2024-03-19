SiriusXM Revokes American Express Credit Under Pay Push

As SiriusXM pushes for more paying subscribers across its satellite and streaming offerings, American Express users are getting bad news. Starting in May, SiriusXM will be removing itself from the credit card company’s “Digital Entertainment Credit Program.”

SiriusXM ended 2023 with a slight subscriber decrease, with a total of 34 million. The company suffered an annual drop of 445,000 in its self-pay subscriber count, despite adding about 131,000 new self-pay subscribers in Q4.

American Express Platinum cardholders have previously enjoyed a monthly statement credit of up to $20 on their choice of select digital entertainment services, including Disney+, Hulu, and SiriusXM, among others. American Express alerted members that they will no longer be reimbursed for their satellite subscriptions starting May 8.

The change is not currently mentioned on the card’s application page, but has been sent on the monthly statements of those using the credit. SiriusXM isn’t the only audio platform to leave the AmEx family – Amazon’s Audible left the credit deal in October 2023 after Spotify announced its complementary audiobook plan for paid subscribers.

Last month, SiriusXM rolled out a new broadcast and out-of-home advertising campaign that puts a spotlight on Hip-Hop, Country, and Sports, titled “Closer.” This campaign is strategically placed in major cities including New York, Los Angeles, Nashville, Boston, and Atlanta and hopes to express the emotional bond between audio and younger, Gen Z audiences that the brand is courting.