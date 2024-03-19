Stations From Coast To Coast Show Radio Cares For St. Jude

Whether it’s radio’s largest companies or independent community broadcasters, stations across the United States have spent the past few weeks raising millions of dollars for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Here are some of the latest additions to the tally:

In Florida, Fort Myers Broadcasting Company’s 97.7 Latino Radio (WTLQ) surpassed its goal of $70,000 this year, bringing in 72,767.

In Alexandria, LA, Cenla Broadcasting held its 28th Annual Country Cares for St. Jude Kids Radiothon raising more than $89,000.

Urban One’s stations in Raleigh/Durham did their part for the company’s grand total of $1,521,803, raising $144,405 within the cluster. On February 29, The Light 103.9 (WNNL) and Foxy 107/104 (WFXC/WFXK) led the charge, making Raleigh/Durham Urban One’s third-highest-contributing market, trailing only behind Atlanta and Washington DC.

All donations collected from each of these groups and stations will be entirely allocated to St. Jude, ensuring that families of the young patients are exempt from the financial burden of treatment, travel, housing, or food costs.