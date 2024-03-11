SiriusXM Uses Oscars To Launch New ‘Closer’ Brand Campaign

In November, SiriusXM announced Uncommon Creative Studio as its creative agency of record for the satellite broadcaster’s massive rebrand. Now the duo has debuted a new national brand campaign titled “Closer,” using the Academy Awards as its launchpad.

SiriusXM aims to attract new audiences while continuing to cater to existing subscribers by underscoring the emotional aspects of the company’s audio offerings. Sirius ended 2023 with a slight subscriber decrease, with a total of 34 million subscribers.

The addition of about 131,000 new self-pay subscribers in the last quarter was overshadowed by an annual drop of 445,000 in the self-pay subscriber count, settling at a 1.6% monthly churn rate.

The campaign’s launch features the short film A Life in Sound, by Emmy-winning director Kim Gehrig, which was featured during Sunday night’s 2024 Oscars broadcast in the US. The film was also distributed on Sirius’ social media channels.

In addition to the film, SiriusXM has introduced an out-of-home campaign focusing on Hip-Hop, Country, and Sports captured by photographer and filmmaker Gabriel Moses. The campaign is targeted at New York, Los Angeles, Nashville, Boston, and Atlanta alongside digital content, including behind-the-scenes footage and interviews with SiriusXM hosts.

The “Closer” campaign will be expanded on in the months to come.

SiriusXM Chief Growth Officer Suzi Watford said, “At SiriusXM we are passionate about audio. Our ‘Closer’ campaign features powerful, emotive and iconic creative showcasing the role that SiriusXM plays in people’s lives and is a celebration of the power of audio.”

“As we look to connect with the next generation of SiriusXM listeners, we’re focused on telling stories of how we bring listeners and fans closer to what moves them. We’re extremely proud of how that message comes through in this campaign, and how we are able to reflect the stories we hear from listeners and their passion for what we do.”

Uncommon Creative Studio founder Nil Leonard commented, “A Life in Sound celebrates the real, universal, and uniquely human experience of being moved by the audio you love. One film. One woman. Dancing through the different chapters of her life. It is the truth of the SiriusXM experience captured in film. And as a creative studio, we were honored to have the opportunity to capture and share that magic.”