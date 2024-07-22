Digio Strategies, Darkhorse Press Form Mississippi Media Merger

Mississippi and Alabama radio operator Digio Strategies has announced a merger with local news provider Darkhorse Press. The union of the two family-owned businesses aims to enhance each’s delivery of news and entertainment to the community.

Darkhorse Press will continue as a vital component of Digio Strategies, with Darkhorse owner Therese Apel at the helm. Starting August 5, Apel will provide morning news updates on Digio’s US 96.3, Mix 98.7, 93.5 The Legend, and Blues 93.1. She will also offer breaking news coverage across the six-station operation, including Y101 and 102.1 The Box.

Apel stated, “I’m honored to be taking my decades of experience in journalism and joining forces with some of the most respected talent in the radio and media industry in Mississippi. This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to grow in a way that keeps us authentic, local, and Mississippi-centric while enabling us to bring you the news and stories that you want to see and hear with much more momentum.”

Digio Strategies General Manager Kelly Crocker said, “We are building our business for continued success for decades to come, and by adding one of the most respected journalists to our team, this helps solidify our position in our state.”

Apel added, “The goal of Darkhorse Press has always been to bring you fair, unbiased news with integrity. I can’t even express how God’s hand has led this partnership and how unmistakable He’s been throughout these talks. We look forward to many years, and we want to give Him all the glory for all He’s done to bring us to this point and beyond.”

Digio Operations Manager Jan Michaels commented, “We were searching for more ways to serve our local community and by adding Therese and Darkhorse Press, we are accomplishing that goal. When most companies are replacing local talent with automation or national services, we are continuing to build our local team to better serve and be an even more trusted source of news, information, and entertainment.”