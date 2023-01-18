MIW Promotes Randi P’Pool to Board

Mentoring and Inspiring Women in Radio (MIW) has elevated Randi P’Pool to its board of directors.

P’Pool succeeds Denyse Mesnik, who will now serve on MIW’s Advisory Council.

P’Pool has more than two decades of broadcast industry experience. In 2020, she founded P’Pool Media, a marketing and public relations company.

“We are so lucky to have someone of Randi’s caliber join our Board,” Ruth Presslaff, the board president of MIW, said in a statement. “Randi has worked diligently on the PR Committee and has earned this Board seat. Knowing Randi, I suspect we’ll get a lot done and have a whole lot of fun doing it! That said, I will miss working side by side with my dear friend and now Advisory Council member Denyse Mesnik. She has given immeasurably to this organization and can’t be thanked enough.”

To learn more about MIW, go HERE.