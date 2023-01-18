Gracie Awards Deadline Extended

The deadline to submit entries for the 48th annual Gracie Awards has been extended through January 26, 2023, with entries required before 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time.

The regular deadline, with no added fee, was January 19, 2023. A full list of Gracie Awards categories can be found HERE.

“As our largest fundraiser of the year, the Gracie Awards empower the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation to deliver on its promise of advancing all women in media by strengthening their connection, education and recognition in our industry,” Beck Brooks, the organization’s president, said in a statement.

The Gracie Awards are presented by the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation. The Gracie Awards Gala will be held May 23 at the Four Seasons Beverly Wilshire Hotel in New York City, with the Gracie Award Luncheon held on June 20 at the Cipriani 42nd Street in New York City.

The Gracie Awards are also honored to have the leadership of Ms. Heather Cohen, Executive Vice President, The Weiss Agency; Annie Howell, Chief Communications Officer, Hallmark Media; and Mike McVay, President, McVay Media Consulting as Gracies Co-Chairs and Mr. Vicangelo Bulluck serving as Executive Producer.

The 2023 Gracie Awards entry eligibility air dates are from January 1, 2022, through December 31, 2022. Entry details, including pricing and updated categories, can be viewed HERE.