KOA Moves Edwards to ‘Sports Zoo’

iHeartMedia’s Denver-based sports station KOA (850 AM, 94.1 FM) is moving Ryan Edwards from its evening time slot to the afternoon drive program KOA Sports Zoo.

Edwards will be heard on KOA from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays, the station said in a statement on Tuesday. He is joined by co-hosts Dave Logan and Alfred Williams, and will cover all things Denver sports.

“I am thrilled to join radio and football legends Dave Logan and Alfred Williams on The KOA Sports Zoo. I look forward to bringing a fans’ perspective to the Denver Broncos and all things Denver sports,” Edwards said in a statement.

Edwards was previously heard on KOA’s Broncos Country Tonight, which aired during the evening hours.