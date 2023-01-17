SiriusXM Appoints Watford Chief Growth Officer

SiriusXM says it has hired Suzi Watford to serve as the company’s newest senior vice president in the role of chief growth officer.

Watford will be in charge of driving SiriusXM’s enterprise-level growth strategy, including its corporate marketing, analytics and research for SiriusXM and its sister brand, Pandora. She will report to Joe Verbrugge, SiriusXM’s chief commercial officer.

“Suzi is a dynamic leader who has played a key role in the digital transformation of media businesses, and she will be instrumental at SiriusXM as we continue to execute upon our vision to shape the future of audio,” Verbrugge said in a statement on Tuesday. “Suzi has repeatedly demonstrated her ability to build and lead talented teams to evolve and grow profitable consumer subscription businesses, and we are thrilled to have her join us.”

Watford comes to SiriusXM from Dow Jones, where she worked in an executive vice president role and served as the chief marketing and membership officer of the Wall Street Journal newspaper. She left Dow Jones in January 2022.

Watford’s knowledge in growing direct-to-consumer brands will prove to be an asset at SiriusXM, which is focused on building out its satellite and streaming radio products and growing its audience at music streamer Pandora and podcast platform Stitcher.

“SiriusXM’s combination of world-class programming and talent with a passionate subscriber base is unmatched in the marketplace, and offers an incredible foundation for future growth,” Watford said on Tuesday. “I’m looking forward to joining the talented team at SiriusXM at this stage in the company’s journey and playing a role as we look to attract and retain new growth audiences.”

Watford will be based in New York City.