Nueva Network, Costa Media, and MLC Media Announce Merger

Hispanic-focused broadcast companies Nueva Network, Costa Media, and MLC Media have announced a strategic merger to form De Novo One Media Group, doing business under the Nueva Network name.

Nueva Network and Costa Media, launched in 2021, operate radio network sales, marketing, and local station ownership in Boston and Washington, DC under the leadership of Nueva Network Founder and CEO Jose M. Villafañe.

MLC Media, the largest independently owned Spanish-language prep service and producer of audio, video, and social media content in the US, brings 15 years of industry expertise. Founded by media veteran Carlos Moncada, the company operates in the US, Mexico, Peru, Colombia, and Argentina.

Carlos Moncada will hold majority ownership of the new entity, while Jose M. Villafañe will continue as Managing Partner and CEO, leading vision, growth strategy, and sales and marketing initiatives. Moncada will oversee business operations, finance, MLC Productions in the U.S. and Latin America, and Costa Media’s local owned-and-operated stations.

The new conglomerate has set a goal to scale into a $500 million media entity by the 2030 census. A significant component of this growth strategy is a new digital platform launching on March 5 at the Nueva Network Radio Upfront in New York City. The platform will integrate traditional radio and digital audio with AI-driven first-party data capabilities, helping brands and agencies enhance engagement with Hispanic audiences.

Moncada stated, “This partnership is a game-changer. By integrating content, sales, marketing, and local O&O stations, we’re not just streamlining operations—we’re setting the stage for exponential audience growth and revenue expansion. Jose’s vision, passion, and relentless energy for the industry are unmatched, and I have full confidence in his leadership as we build for the next decade.”

Villafañe added, “This merger marks a pivotal moment for our industry. With De Novo One Media and MLC Media united, we can offer unparalleled creative solutions for our brand partners and agencies, expand our premium content, and maximize audience reach through radio and digital assets. More than a business deal, this is about two families coming together—West meets East, Mexico meets Puerto Rico. I’m honored by Carlos Moncada’s trust and excited for what’s ahead.”