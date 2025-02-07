Blast From The Past: Rick Parrish; KNOR, 1967

Happy Friday! This week’s Radio Ink Blast From The Past comes from Rick Parrish at KNOR-AM in Norman, OK, circa 1967.

Rick tells Radio Ink, “The engineer said something about the reel to reel needed a new brake. I was on air evenings and weekends and sold advertising afternoons and weekends until I finished college and moved on to Oklahoma City, in sales at KTOK-AM. Family-owned KNOR helped lots of students get through college.”

These days Rick is a Media Broker operating out of Pittsburgh.

Thanks, Rick! We love sharing your broadcast memories at the end of every week – we even share the best in our print edition every month – and we want to see more! Carts, Reel-to-Reel Machines, and Turntables in your pictures are highly encouraged.

Send your Blast From The Past story and photo to our Online Editor Cameron Coats for your chance to be featured in Radio Ink.