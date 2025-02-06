FOX 5 Atlanta Launches 24/7 Radio Simulcast With HOT 107.9

Urban One Atlanta has paired with FOX 5 Atlanta (WAGA-TV) to launch a 24-hour radio simulcast of its digital streaming content. The new channel, WHTA-HD2, piggybacks off the HOT 107.9 signal to deliver news, weather, sports, and lifestyle programming.

The partnership brings over 100 hours of locally produced FOX 5 content to HOT 107.9 HD2. The lineup also features Portia, airing weekdays for one hour.

FOX 5 Senior Vice President and General Manager Bill Schneider said, “Our team at FOX 5 is constantly seeking out new ways to deliver our news, weather, sports, and lifestyle programming to north Georgia consumers in whatever way is most convenient for them. Making our streaming audio available to radio listeners is an important part of that effort, and we’re grateful to the professionals at Radio One Atlanta for helping to make that happen.”

Urban One Atlanta Operations Manager Derek Harper said, “We have had an excellent partnership with FOX 5. Streaming their local news content on our HOT 107.9 HD2 channel will bring even more original content to our listeners.”