Bobby G Returns to Middays on 92.3 KRST in Albuquerque

After a few years away, Bobby Gutierrez, known on-air as Bobby G, is returning to middays on Cumulus Media Albuquerque’s 92.3 KRST. Bobby G previously hosted that time slot from 2017 to 2022 before stepping away from radio to pursue another opportunity.

His career spans over 35 years in New Mexico radio, including time at Cumulus Albuquerque’s 96.3 KKOB and Santa Fe’s KISS 97.3.

Cumulus Albuquerque Vice President and Market Manager Jeff Berry said, “We are thrilled to have Bobby G back in his rightful position hosting middays on this legendary radio station. He brightens the days of our listeners and all of us in the hallways at Cumulus ABQ.”

Bobby G added, “Back in the saddle where I belong – Albuquerque, you have always been home! Feeling the love from my Cumulus family and my AMAZING listeners! It’s an absolute privilege to be back… Let’s ride this Country wave together!”