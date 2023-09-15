It Takes Two To Replace PD Bill Weston At Beasley Philadelphia

Beasley Media Group Vice President of Talent Development and 93.3 WMMR/102.9 WMGK Program Director Bill Weston has declared his retirement effective at the end of 2023, concluding a 45-year cross-country career in radio.

Eric “EJ” Johnson, currently WJBR-FM Program Director, will take over as the new Program Director of WMGK-FM starting January 1, 2024. Johnson, who has had long-standing relationships with the station’s on-air hosts, will also start his new midday on-air duties at WMGK on September 25.

Chuck Damico, currently the Program Director for 97.5 The Fanatic and a long-serving assistant PD at WMMR-FM, will become the new PD at WMMR-FM following Weston’s departure. Damico began his career as an intern at WMMR nearly 30 years ago and worked his way up to his current position.

“Losing a legendary programmer like Bill is tough, but fortunately, we have a couple of veteran PDs in Chuck and EJ ready to step in and keep these great brands moving forward,” said Bell.

“The decades of WMGK’s playlist lines up perfectly with the long-time relationships I have with the station’s on-air hosts,” said Johnson. “I’ve known Nighttime Host Tony Harris since the ‘70s, afternoon host Andre Gardner since the ‘80s, and I worked with Matt Cord at Y100 in the ’90s! I can’t wait to join the team and get started on a station that I’ve been a fan of for many decades! Thank you, Joe Bell, Bill Weston, Bruce Beasley, and Justin Chase, for this amazing opportunity!”