Atlanta’s WABE Gives Early Look At Upcoming Podcast Slate

Atlanta NPR member WABE marked its 75th anniversary with a special podcast preview event at the Carter Center. The event showcased WABE’s expanding portfolio, which includes the launch of WABE Studios and its original audio content.

WABE Studios, which was launched this year, has widened its roster of shows slated for development. In the audio realm, Georgia radio legend Bill Nigut will join Politically Georgia, a daily political radio show that will begin airing at the end of October. The group has also announced new podcasts, including The Boom with Jewel Wicker, Wake Up & Create, and Calls for Justice, as well as a new radio show, Montgomery & Co. with Renee Montgomery.

WABE President and CEO Jennifer Dorian said, “The media landscape has changed drastically in the past 75 years, and as we look toward WABE’s next 75 years, we’ll be adding more original, Atlanta-focused content than ever before. By investing in original programming and local award-winning journalism, we are well-positioned to continue to evolve with new capabilities, going from only a ‘station’ to a streamer and studio. Our work is rooted locally, but its value and authenticity resonate throughout our region and nation.”