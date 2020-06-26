Damico Gets The Big Chair

Chuck Damico has been named PD at Beasley’s 97.5 The Fanatic in Philadelphia. Damico has been working in Philadelphia radio since 1994 most recently as PD for 95.7 BEN-FM and APD at WMMR-FM. He also worked as the Promotions Director at WMMR.

Market Manager Joe Bell said Damico is the perfect person to take the helm at The Fanatic. “He is an outside the box thinker who knows the market, the listeners, the staff and is a life-long Philly sports fan! He will do a great job taking the station to the next level and beyond!”

“I’m very excited and thankful for the chance to join the 97.5 The Fanatic team,” said Damico. “We have an opportunity to not only do great, entertaining radio, but also make a real difference in the City of Philadelphia – Home of the Greatest Sports Fans in the World!”

Eric Camille, who has been filling in as the Interim Program Director at the Fanatic, will continue serving as Assistant Program Director and Operations Manager of the station.