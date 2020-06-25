Hochman Keeping His Talent in Miami

Marc Hochman has signed a new multi-year contract extension with Entercom Miami sports talker WAXY-AM. Hochman and Channing Crowder host the 2-6 afternoon drive show on WAXY. They are also simulcast on WQAM-AM from 3-6.

Hochman joined WQAM as an afternoon drive host in 2013 after spending the previous 10 years as Executive Producer of “The Dan Le Batard Show” AM 790 The Ticket. “Hochman and Crowder” has been heard on both stations via simulcast since 2019.

Market Manager Keriann Worley said, “Marc is a staple in the Miami sports media scene and brings a dynamic repertoire to our weekday sports talk programming on both The Ticket and The Joe. With four flagship partnerships between the two stations, the lack of live sports has created a unique challenge in programming, but Marc and Channing have continued to inform, entertain and engage with listeners. We look forward to more in the years to come.”

“I couldn’t be more thrilled to continue hosting afternoon drive along with Channing Crowder,” said Hochman. “This is, without question, the most fun I’ve ever had doing radio. I’m so grateful that Miami has really embraced our show over the years and I can’t wait to continue doing it for many years to come.”