McVay, Talbott, Bob & Sheri Among 2025 Radio Hall Inductees

The Museum of Broadcast Communications has announced the 2025 class of Radio Hall of Fame inductees, honoring eleven influential individuals whose contributions have shaped the radio industry across genres and generations.

This year’s class includes prominent on-air personalities, programming pioneers, and executives: Tom “Mojo” Carballo, Alice Cooper, Colin Cowherd, DeDe McGuire, Mike McVay, Martha Quinn, Bob Lacey and Sheri Lynch, Scott Simon, Shelley “The Playboy” Stewart, and Premiere Networks President Julie Talbott.

Six of the ten inductees were selected by a panel of more than 900 radio professionals who cast votes via a confidential ballot overseen by Miller Kaplan. The remaining four were chosen by the Radio Hall of Fame Nominating Committee.

The honorees will be celebrated at an in-person ceremony on Thursday, October 30, at the Swissotel in Chicago. Tickets for the 2025 induction ceremony are on sale now, with a portion of each purchase benefiting the Museum of Broadcast Communications.

Radio Hall of Fame Co-Chair Kraig Kitchin commented, “Our 2025 Induction Ceremony and Celebration will be a special, standing room only, event honoring the talents, history, and contributions of 11 incredible people. I cannot wait to celebrate the careers and impact of these men and women who’ve made a forever positive impact on the radio industry!”

Fellow Co-Chair Dennis Green added, “It is an honor to induct another amazing class of talented individuals to the Radio Hall of Fame that adds to the history of radio. These Radio Hall of Famers have entertained us, informed us, and helped to bring special moments to our lives through a medium that does this better than any other. I look forward to welcoming this year’s inductees as we honor their legacies and share their stories which will serve as an inspiration for future generations to come.”

Museum of Broadcast Communications Chairman David Plier said, “We’re thrilled to welcome this year’s class into the Radio Hall of Fame – an extraordinarily talented and diverse group of broadcasters whose voices have informed, inspired, and entertained listeners across America. This year’s inductees reflect the depth, creativity, and cultural impact of radio across generations and formats. We’re especially excited to celebrate the Class of 2025 as we bring the Induction Ceremony back to Chicago.”