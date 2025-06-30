iHeartMedia’s Jeff Tyler Retires After 47 Years in Radio Leadership

iHeartMedia has announced the retirement of Wisconsin Metro President Jeff Tyler, closing a professional chapter that began in 1978 and included leadership roles in Madison, Milwaukee, Minneapolis, and beyond.

Tyler’s start in radio began behind the mic in the area he rose to oversee. By 1997, he played a key role in one of the industry’s first major market mergers when Capstar Broadcasting acquired six stations from two separate companies to form what would become iHeartMedia Madison.

Over the next 30 years, he rose through the ranks, first as Market Manager, then Region and Division President, culminating in his most recent role as Area President overseeing the Madison and Milwaukee clusters. He relocated to Minneapolis in 2015 for an expanded regional role before returning to Wisconsin in 2022 to lead local operations.

Tyler will continue supporting iHeartMedia’s sports partnerships on a limited basis.

“Broadcast radio has been my life,” said Tyler. “I’ve worked in every aspect of this business and have been fortunate to work for tremendous leaders who helped shape my career, including the creative and innovative team at iHeartMedia. I’m grateful to have worked with so many talented, dedicated professionals in vibrant broadcast markets, serving advertisers and creating meaningful partnerships. I’m excited to begin a more flexible chapter of life with my family, while continuing to support our sports partnerships in the short term.”

iHeartMedia Multi-Platform Group Division President Nick Gnau said, “It has been an honor to work with Jeff at many levels throughout our careers. His deep knowledge of both sales and programming is truly exceptional. I’ll miss his leadership and our daily collaboration, but I’m thrilled for him to enjoy more relaxation and family time after such an extraordinary career.”