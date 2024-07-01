MIWs Reveal 2024 ‘Speak Up’ Mentee

Mentoring and Inspiring Women in Radio, Inc. (MIW), the non-profit organization dedicated to the advancement of female leadership in radio broadcasting, has revealed its ‘Speak Up’s’ 2024 mentee.

Getting the nod is Jessica Williams, National Adult Contemporary Host and Community Outreach Director for Townsquare Media in Rochester, Minn.

Created in partnership with Media Staffing Network and Laurie Kahn before her passing, “Speak Up!” is a one-year program designed for one mentee from any department in a small to medium-sized radio market.

“The program is designed to encapsulate so much of what Laurie brought to the industry; a mentorship that encourages and empowers women to develop confidence and sharpen communication skills – to hone the ability to effectively speak up in order to further attain her goals,” MIW ways.

Williams has been in radio since 2017.

MIW Board President Ruth Presslaff commented, “Jessica is such a talent and I’m so excited to see her awarded this mentorship. I suspect Laurie Kahn would be very proud of this choice. Sincere thanks to Lisa Fields, President of Media Staffing Network for the continued support of this program and the incredible mentoring she contributes.”

Williams added, “I am truly overwhelmed with excitement and gratitude. Hearing those words, ‘You’re our mentee!’ has left me spinning. I’m so thankful for the amazing women who will guide me over the next year, those I’ve already had the pleasure of meeting, and for the visionaries behind this mentorship program. I can’t wait for the incredible journey ahead!”