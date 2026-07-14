Museum Of Broadcast Communications Opens Charity Auction

From syndicated morning shows to Sunday sports booths, radio is joining in a new charity auction from the Museum of Broadcast Communications, with every winning bid going toward the institution’s educational programming for young broadcasters.

The Front Row Experiences auction is open for bidding through Tuesday, July 28 at 5p ET, with more than 50 lots up for bid, ranging from private meals with celebrities to VIP access with air talent, musicians, and athletes. Radio is well represented among the auction’s on-air experiences, including access tied to Elvis Duran and the Morning Show, Mojo in the Morning, The Breakfast Club, Jim Rome, Chris “Mad Dog” Russo, and WGN Radio, among others.

The auction will benefit the Museum’s virtual and onsite access to historic broadcast assets and teaching materials aimed at building media literacy from elementary school through college. Bids can be placed via CharityBuzz and the MBC site.

Museum of Broadcast Communications CEO David Plier said, “Front Row Experiences is much more than a charity auction. It is an opportunity to connect fans with the personalities, programs and performances that have shaped American culture. Every winning bid supports our educational programs and will help fund complimentary field trips for high school students from underserved communities.”

iHeartMedia Mojo in the Morning Host and Front Row Experiences Co-Chair Tom Carballo added, “Front Row Experiences offers authentic, behind-the-scenes access to many of the personalities and productions that have defined television, radio, sports and entertainment, while supporting the Museum’s mission and to inspire the next generation of media creators and storytellers.”