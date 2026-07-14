Trump ‘Pushing Hard’ on AM Act as State Broadcasters Hit The Hill

More than 30 state broadcast associations are in Washington, DC, today to press Congress on the AM Radio for Every Vehicle Act, with President Trump pledging his support during a Monday radio exchange ahead of today’s meetings with lawmakers on Capitol Hill.

The Monday gathering doubled as an issues briefing ahead of the Hill visits. NAB President and CEO Curtis LeGeyt, Beasley Media Group EVP and General Counsel and NAB Radio Board Chair Chris Ornelas, and members of NAB’s government relations team addressed the state delegations before Tuesday’s meetings with members of Congress.

The fly-in builds on a wave of recent momentum for the AM Act, which would require automakers to keep AM radio accessible in new vehicles as a public safety and emergency alerting feature. The bill now sits closer to a floor vote than at any point in its push through Congress, but needs an extra push.

The push got an unplanned boost Monday when President Trump addressed the bill during an appearance on Salem Media’s Hugh Hewitt Show, just as House Speaker Mike Johnson walked into the Oval Office. Hewitt raised the AM Act directly with the president, noting House Majority Leader Steve Scalise’s reported reluctance to move the bill.

President Trump said, “A lot of our people are on AM radio. The answer is I’m very much onto it. We’re pushing it hard.” Trump then brought Johnson into the conversation. Hewitt pressed the pair to bring Scalise on board and move the bill to the floor. President Trump said, “I think we can handle Steve. I do. I really do. He’s actually a very good guy. Will you please work on that?” Speaker Johnson, who used to broadcast on AM, himself, added, “He’s a great guy. Yes, we’ll be working on him.”

President Trump closed the exchange with a direct assurance to AM broadcasters: “We’re backing it 100%. Nothing’s going to happen to AM radio that’s bad.”

In May, the House Energy and Commerce Committee folded the AM Act into Chairman Brett Guthrie’s Motor Vehicle Modernization Act (HR 7389), which passed committee by a 48-1 vote and could itself be rolled into the broader BUILD America 250 surface transportation package moving toward the House floor. The standalone bill, HR 979/S 315, also continues to advance on its own track with nearly 380 House and Senate co-sponsors.

The NAB has released PSAs in English and Spanish asking radio listeners to contact their members of Congress by texting AM to 39179, urging them to support legislation that ensures AM radio remains in cars. Get them for your station here.