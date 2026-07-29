Mid-West Family to Hand Springfield Radio Reins Over to Zimmer

Billed as a merger between two of the Ozarks’ longest-running local broadcasters, Mid-West Family Broadcasting has reached a deal to blend its four Springfield, MO, stations into Zimmer Communications’ holdings in the market, forming a new nine-station cluster under local ownership.

Under the agreement, Mid-West Family will consolidate its four-station Springfield cluster into Zimmer’s operations following FCC approval, along with the Around the Ozarks multimedia brand. Both companies will continue to operate independently until the transaction receives FCC approval, which is anticipated before the end of the year.

The combination follows a run of recent frequency and format moves in the market. In September, Zimmer Midwest Communications launched 93.7 The Stage (KZMO), ending the frequency’s simulcast of Sports/Talk 96.9 The Jock (KBFL). The following month, Mid-West Family relaunched 102.1 as sports outlet The Won (KOSP), shifting its Active Rock Q102 branding to 92.9 as Q92.9

Mid-West’s stations include Classic Rock outlet 104.7 The Cave (KKLH), Country outlet 105.1 The Bull (KOMG), Sports outlet 102.1 The Won (KOSP), and KQRA. Zimmer currently owns and operates Soft Adult Contemporary outlet 98.7 The Dove (KTXR), News/Talk outlet KWTO-AM (960-AM, 93.3 FM), Classic Country outlet 101.3 Real Country (KWTO), KZMO, and KBFL.

Mid-West Family currently operates in six other markets: Madison, Eau Claire, and La Crosse, WI; Rockford, IL; St. Joseph-Benton Harbor, MI; and South Bend, IN. In April 2025, Mid-West Family sold its holdings in another Springfield – Springfield, IL – for $990,000.

The market merger also lands amid a broader regulatory push from Zimmer. In May, company President John Zimmer petitioned the FCC to eliminate local radio ownership caps altogether, building on a 2025 win in the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals that helped end the FCC’s TV Top-Four Prohibition.

In a statement, John Zimmer said, “This is an exciting opportunity to bring together two organizations that share the same values and a deep commitment to local broadcasting. Both companies have built their reputations by serving local businesses, supporting our communities, and investing in exceptional employees. By combining our strengths, we’ll be able to offer advertisers even more effective marketing solutions while continuing to provide the trusted local content our audiences rely on. We’re excited about the future and look forward to building on the strong legacies of both organizations.”

Mid-West Family Broadcasting President Mike Paterson commented, “After more than 35 years of ownership in the Springfield market, partnering with another legendary Missouri ownership group to create the next chapter of local media service to our communities is incredibly exciting. As the local radio and media landscape continues to evolve, bringing these two organizations together creates even greater opportunities for our advertising partners, our communities, and especially our employees who have helped make both companies successful.”