Zimmer Sets ‘The Stage’ For More Country Music In Springfield

Zimmer Midwest Communications has launched a new modern Country outlet in the Springfield, MO market on KZMO. Licensed to Fair Grove, 93.7 The Stage replaces the signal’s previous simulcast of Zimmer’s ESPN-affiliated 96.9 The Jock (KBFL-AM).

Zimmer Midwest Communications Program Director Chris Kennedy said, “With the launch of 93.7 The Stage, Zimmer Midwest Communications is thrilled to add a new country voice to the Springfield radio landscape. We look forward to becoming the go-to station for New Country fans and strengthening our connection to listeners in the Ozarks.”