Connoisseur Unifies Connecticut and Long Island Sales Leadership

Connoisseur Media continues to restructure its heritage properties in Connecticut and Long Island after completing its acquisition of Alpha Media. The latest round of changes consolidates sales leadership, following changes to programming and operations.

Stu Gorlick has been promoted to Vice President of Sales for Connecticut and Long Island. Gorlick has held leadership roles at WFAN, WRKI, WPDH, and WDRC, but most of his career has been with Connoisseur’s Connecticut stations, where he has led sales teams for nearly 20 years.

Todd Moskowitz expands his role to Regional Digital Sales Manager, adding Connecticut to his Long Island responsibilities. Moskowitz previously served as Director of Digital Strategy at Townsquare Media and worked in New York City at 1010 WINS before joining Connoisseur.

Revenue Development Manager Andy Alcosser will now extend his responsibilities to Long Island, assisting with special projects, training, and revenue strategy in addition to his Connecticut duties. Shannon Begley has been promoted to General Sales Manager for Connecticut after more than 15 years with the company, rising through the sales organization and playing a key role in local performance.

Darren DiPrima remains Director of Sales for Long Island, working alongside Gorlick to guide the market.

Connoisseur Media Senior Vice President/Market Manager for Connecticut and Long Island Kristin Okesson said, “These changes are about building a stronger, more unified local sales organization that leverages the incredible talent we already have. Stu, Todd, Andy, Shannon, and Darren each bring unique strengths to the table, and together, their leadership will help us deliver exceptional results for our clients. I’m so proud of this team and excited to see what we will be able to accomplish for our clients together.”