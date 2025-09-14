WFAN Brings Jomboy’s Yankees Talk to NYC Radio

For the first time, Jomboy Media is bringing the brand’s digital sports content to radio. Audacy’s WFAN in New York City announced a partnership with Jomboy for a weekly show, Talkin’ Yanks, highlighting Yankee coverage next to league-wide content.

Jomboy was founded in 2017 by Jimmy “Jomboy” O’Brien and is best known for its viral baseball breakdowns and growing portfolio of podcasts and digital shows. The one-hour, Saturday show debuted on September 13. Additional sports features are planned for future broadcasts.

Audacy Chief Business Officer and New York Market President Chris Oliviero said, “WFAN and Jomboy Media both are committed to bringing Yankees fans the most relevant and engaging content of their favorite team whenever and wherever they want to consume it. Together, the combined influence and reach of both brands will elevate the experience for the pinstripe faithful and shine an even greater spotlight on New York’s all-time pastime, baseball.”

Jomboy Media CEO Courtney Hirsch said, “WFAN is one of the most influential platforms in sports media, and partnering with them is a meaningful step in Jomboy Media’s growth. This collaboration lets us remain true to our roots while connecting with new audiences who are just as passionate about sports as we are.”