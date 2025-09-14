Power 102.9 FM Supports 32 Massachusetts Families After Fire

Costa-Eagle Radio Ventures’ Power 102.9 (WNNW-AM) presented a check to the City of Lawrence, MA, supporting 32 families affected by a recent fire. Nearly $10,000 was raised during a radiothon, with donations from listeners and the community.

On August 12, a fire led to a series of propane tank explosions, damaging at least five buildings and displacing dozens of residents. Funds were distributed by WNNW as gift cards were given directly to the families, providing critical support.

The City of Lawrence expressed gratitude for the station’s leadership in rallying support and ensuring help reached affected households.

WNNW General Manager Pat Costa said, “This is what community is all about. When disaster strikes, people come together. We are grateful to our listeners, local businesses, and sponsors who stepped up to make this relief effort possible.