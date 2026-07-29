New Blood: Rambo Joins Connoisseur Fredericksburg as OM

Ian Rambo is joining Connoisseur Media’s Fredericksburg cluster as Operations Manager for WFLS, WVBX, WWUZ, and WNTX-AM, and morning host for WFLS. Rambo heads to Virginia after most recently serving as OM for Riverfront Broadcasting in Rapid City, SD.

While there, he helped lead KQRQ to a 2024 NAB Marconi Award for Small Market Station of the Year, was a 2025 Marconi finalist for Small Market Personality of the Year, and was recognized by Radio Ink as a Top Program Director for 2025.

Before Riverfront, Rambo worked with Haugo Broadcasting, where he was elevated to OM and led programming for four stations. Over his broadcast career, Rambo has also held programming, promotions, and on-air roles with Cumulus Media in Topeka, KS, and Great Plains Media in Lawrence, KS.

Rambo said, “I’m excited to join Connoisseur Media Fredericksburg and work with such a talented and passionate team. Thank you to Keith Dakin, Brian Foster, and Debbie Patten for putting their trust and confidence in me. I’m incredibly grateful for the opportunity and look forward to building meaningful relationships with listeners throughout Fredericksburg and the surrounding communities.”